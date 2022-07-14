Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. C…
This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. M…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot da…