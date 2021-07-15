 Skip to main content
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

