Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.