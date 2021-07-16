Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
For the drive home in Danville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, D…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.