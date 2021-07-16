Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.