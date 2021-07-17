Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it th…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…