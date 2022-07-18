 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

