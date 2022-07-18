This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
