This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
