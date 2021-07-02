Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.