 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, godanriver.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Storage Center

Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Danville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert