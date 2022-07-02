This evening in Danville: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
