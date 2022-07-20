Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.