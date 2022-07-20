This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees t…
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leav…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…