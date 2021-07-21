This evening in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
