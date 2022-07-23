Danville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can e…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thur…