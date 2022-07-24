This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can e…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…