This evening in Danville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Monday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
