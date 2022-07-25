This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
