For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
