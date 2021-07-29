For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.58. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
