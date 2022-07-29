Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.