This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
