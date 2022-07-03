This evening in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
