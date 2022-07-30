This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the ho…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day t…
This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40…