Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.