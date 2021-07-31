This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
