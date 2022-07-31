Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the ho…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day t…
This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. T…