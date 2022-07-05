This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
