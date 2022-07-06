This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
