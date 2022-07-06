Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.