Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Mainly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

