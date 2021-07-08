This evening's outlook for Danville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
