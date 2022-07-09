 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert