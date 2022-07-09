Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
