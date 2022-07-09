Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.