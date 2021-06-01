Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
