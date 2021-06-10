 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

