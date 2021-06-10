For the drive home in Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. To…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 69F. Winds light and va…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area wil…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Do…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Satu…