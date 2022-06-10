Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.