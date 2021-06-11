 Skip to main content
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

