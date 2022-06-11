Danville's evening forecast: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a wa…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…