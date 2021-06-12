Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.