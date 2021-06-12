This evening in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
