This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.