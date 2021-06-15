Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.