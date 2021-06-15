This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 69F. Winds light and va…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures a…
This evening in Danville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees t…