For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions …
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.