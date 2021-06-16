 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert