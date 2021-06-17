Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
