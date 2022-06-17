This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
