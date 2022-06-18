Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.