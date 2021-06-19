This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot da…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…