Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.