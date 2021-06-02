This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
