This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Pe…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings o…
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursday. Tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…