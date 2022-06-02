Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.