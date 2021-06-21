Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Danville
