Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

This evening in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.