Danville's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
