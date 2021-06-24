 Skip to main content
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Danville

This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Friday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

