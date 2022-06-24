 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville

For the drive home in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

