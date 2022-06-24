For the drive home in Danville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Danville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Monday. It looks t…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of…